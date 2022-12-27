Mikel Arteta heaps praises on Arsenal captain after victory, reveals transfer plans

Mikel Arteta was a delighted person on Tuesday after Arsenal's 3-1 Premier League victory over West Ham United.

The Gunners completed a comeback win after going down 1-0, and scored three second-half goals to get all three points. With the win, they are now seven points clear at the top of the league table.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta came in the post-match interview and heaped praises on his captain Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard was outstanding for the Gunners in the match. His movement, passing was top-notch as the player glided from midfield to create offensive situations. It was Odegaard's effort that came to Bukayo Saka, who scored the goal to restore parity for the North London club. He then had another assist to set up Eddie Nketiah who scored his first league goal of the season.

"A top performance. And you will look at everything that he did with the ball, as well as what he did without the ball. The way he guided the team in many moments, the presence that he had in the way we play today. He had a real impact on that," Arteta said when asked about the Norwegian's outing.

Arsenal are without Gabriel Jesus who suffered a knee injury in the World Cup and has undergone surgery. And there have been calls for a replacement of the Brazilian as he is poised to miss the auction for a couple of months. But Arteta says they are active in the market and will only bring a player if he helps to elevate the level of the squad.

He was asked about Shakthar Donetsk's Mykhaylo Mudryk who has been linked with the Gunners for some time now.

"You know that I never speak to other players that are not with us. And it might be that you have to ask me the question but we said that we will try to find ways to strengthen the team. We will find the right players and that's all I can say," Arteta said.