AS Roma looking to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender this summer - Good option for Jose Mourinho?

Bengaluru, July 4: Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to raid his former club as according to rumors, AS Roma are showing interest in signing Emerson Royal from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Italian side have now joined a list of clubs who are targeting the Brazilian fullback.

Emerson's place in the side could be in concern with the North London side reportedly looking at other right-back options. Spurs are linked with a transfer of Djed Spence of Middlesbrough. They are yet to agree on a fee but his arrival could lead to Emerson’s potential exit.

The 23-year-old's camp hence reportedly is keeping their other options open and as per reports, Roma are one of the interested parties to contact them.

Emerson's mixed season at Tottenham

The 23-year-old joined Tottenham Hotspur just last year from Barcelona and was heavily involved towards the beginning of the season. He was brought in to compete with Matt Doherty for the right-back position.

He did well initially however was largely inconsistent. Doherty’s injury handed him more first-team minutes, however, there were several indications that pointed out that Antonio Conte demands better from the Brazilian. He made a total of 44 appearances in all competitions for Spurs and registered just one goal and assist in the process.

Clubs linked

Despite his struggle in North London, Emerson is not short of options. The right-back apart from Roma also is also being chased by Atletico Madrid as well as Juventus. Atletico are yet to sign a replacement for Kieran Trippier while Juventus are in a contract standoff with Cuadrado, hence looking for options in the market.

Good option for Mourinho?

Mourinho relied heavily on Rick Karsdorp for the right-back role during the entire campaign. The 27-year-old had a mixed campaign and was a reliable player on the defensive side of the ball. However, Mourinho reportedly is not been happy with his offensive outcome.

Furthermore, following Ainsley Maitland-Niles' departure, Mourinho now wants a new right-back who can offer more attacking potency in the final third and would compete with the Dutch international. Emerson in that aspect could match Mourinho's demands.