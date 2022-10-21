Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard after Fulham loss

Bengaluru, October 21: Aston Villa have sacked Steven Gerrard after just under a year in charge following the heart-breaking 0-3 Premier League loss to Fulham.

The former Liverpool midfielder arrived last November to succeed Dean Smith, having previously guided Rangers to Scottish Premiership success the season before.

But a dismal start to the 2022-23 campaign that has seen just two top-flight wins in 11 games means he has been shown the door, with Villa perched just above the relegation zone on goals scored on a day when Leicester City climbed off the bottom of the table with a 2-0 win against Leeds.

Gerrard's position was already uncertain heading into the encounter with Marco Silva's Cottagers.

But a horror-show performance - one that saw them concede a penalty, score an own goal and have a player sent off - meant there was little chance for a late reprieve.

"We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future," the club said in a brief statement.

Gerrard paid the price after his team were booed off at full-time by Villa's furious fans after a wretched display extended their winless run to four matches.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Gerrard had vowed to save his job.

"I'm a fighter, I'll never, ever quit anything whether it's football or in life. We will see what happens. I'll continue to fight unless I'm told differently," he said.

However, just minutes after Gerrard had spoken to the media, Villa announced the end of Gerrard's first Premier League managerial role.

Gerrard won the Scottish title as Rangers boss in 2021, ending Celtic's long period of dominance.

But he has been unable to build on that impressive work since moving to Villa Park to replace the sacked Smith last November.

Former Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the Villa post, along with ex-Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and former Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

Fulham kicked off without a win in their previous three matches, but Villa were unable to take advantage as Gerrard's final match produced a fittingly depressing result.

Harrison Reed opened the scoring with a fierce strike from the edge of the area after Villa failed to clear a corner in the 36th minute.

Issa Diop had to block Ollie Watkins' effort on the line as Villa briefly threatened.

But Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz was shown a second-half red card following a VAR review of an altercation with Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.