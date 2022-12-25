Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Preview, Team News, Probable Lineup, Dream 11, Streaming Details

Aston Villa will take on Liverpool at Villa Park on Monday (December 26) as the Premier League returns to action after a six-week hiatus.

This could be a Boxing Day classic as both sides will be looking for a strong response having struggled for any kind of consistency so far this campaign.

Unai Emery has only been in charge of three Aston Villa matches and has won both his Premier League games while losing to Manchester United in the League Cup.

Liverpool also signed off for the international break with two wins in a row, including a 2-1 away win over Tottenham Hotspur thanks to Mohamed Salah's brace. Jurgen Klopp's side returned to action on Thursday against Manchester City in the League Cup and lost the game 3-2.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Aston Villa vs Liverpool:

Date: 26th December

Time: 11:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham

TV Channel: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3

Live streaming: Hotstar VIP

VAR: Simon Hooper

Referee: Paul Tierney

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Team News:

Aston Villa player Philippe Coutinho could be back after a spell on the sidelines but Diego Carlos is not yet back to fitness. Matty Cash, Leander Dendoncker and Jan Bednarek are all back after representing their country in the FIFA World Cup but Argentina hero Emiliano Martinez is not yet back after firing La Albiceleste to FIFA World Cup glory.

Liverpool veteran James Milner hobbled off with a hamstring injury against Manchester City in midweek. Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Arthur Melo are all out with injuries. Roberto Firmino and Curtis Jones could be back from their minor muscular problems. Trent Alexander-Arnold should also be able to feature after missing the Manchester City game with a virus.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Predicted lineups:

Aston Villa Starting 11 (4-4-2): Robin Olsen; Matty Cash, Ezry Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne; John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Emiliano Buendia; Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins.

Liverpool Starting 11 (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho.

Prediction:

Aston Villa have looked rejuvenated since Unai Emery took over but we will have to wait and see how they fare after the World Cup break. Liverpool will be favourites even though they play away but Villa are more than capable of coming up with an upset. We predict a 1-2 win for the Villans.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Dream11 lineup:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Matty Cash

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, Emiliano Buendia, Thiago Alcantara (Vice captain), Leon Bailey

Attackers: Mohamed Salah (Captain), Darwin Nunez, Ollie Watkins