Im not going anywhere – Atletico Madrids Simeone determined to figure it out amid poor start

Madrid, October 12: Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone was emphatic that he has no interest in leaving his post after a decade in charge during his media availability for Wednesday's Champions League fixture against the red-hot Club Brugge.

Simeone's side are currently fourth on the LaLiga table, and also fourth in the Champions League's Group B, trailing Brugge, Porto and Bayer Leverkusen after only scoring two goals total from three games.

A poor result against Brugge could spell the end of Atletico's Champions League campaign, but with two LaLiga titles and two Champions League final appearances under his belt, Simeone said he understands the ups and downs that come with the job.

"I'm not going anywhere, I'm here," he said. "I feel I have the same security as always. I was asked the other day if I saw myself somewhere else and my answer was no, absolutely.

"If I imagine that, it is because I am leaving, and I am not leaving, I am here. I hope to convey what I feel and that's why I've been at this club for so many years.

"We know the importance of this game. We need to do well, for that we need to give our best and we need our fans to show up.

"We expected more from the first part of the season, but you always expect that. I see the players with great enthusiasm to improve. This is the way."

Simeone also shouldered the blame for the form of Joao Felix, with the 22-year-old forward yet to score this season.

"Everything bad that Joao Felix does, I do it worse because it's me who is not giving him what he needs to reach his potential," he said.

"He hasn't changed at all, his teammates who compete with him are better and the coach understands that.

"Joao is important for the club and for the team. In this campaign he has not found the most important thing for him, the goal, and that causes him frustration."