Augsburg 1-0 Bayern Munich: Berisha goal extends Bayerns Bundesliga winless streak to four games

Augsburg, Sept. 17: Bayern Munich suffered a shock defeat at Augsburg, going down 1-0 to make it four games without a win in the Bundesliga.

A second-half goal from Mergim Berisha was enough to give Enrico Maassen's team the win over their Bavarian neighbours on Saturday.

Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern looked listless, creating several half chances but proving unable to beat the inspired Rafal Gikiewicz in the Augsburg goal. Manuel Neuer went as close as anyone for Bayern, the goalkeeper sent forward in the closing moments and seeing Gikiewicz palm away his powerful header.

The defending Bundesliga champions head into the international break having not won a league game since their 7-0 thrashing of Bochum on August 21.

The first real chance came when Florian Niederlechner eased Matthijs de Ligt out of the way when chasing a long bail before hitting his shot into the ground, making it an easy save for Manuel Neuer.

Gikiewicz at the other end denied Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane with smart stops, before Niederlechner tested Neuer after Dayot Upamecano headed the ball straight to the Augsburg forward.

The visitors should have taken the lead in the 33rd minute when a neat move from the left ended with Thomas Muller laying the ball off to Jamal Musiala, but the youngster could only steer his effort wide of Gikiewicz’s left-hand post.

The best chance of the first half fell to Augsburg though, with Ermedin Demirovic playing in Iago down the left. His cross found an unmarked Maximilian Bauer in the middle of the penalty area, but the centre-back sent his header over the bar.

It was still somewhat against the run of play when the hosts took the lead in the 59th minute, with a long free-kick finding Iago at the far post, and he guided the ball into the middle with his knee, allowing Berisha to calmly slot home low to Neuer's left.

Muller should have equalised for Bayern straight away when played in down the right by Sane, but his shot was deflected behind by the excellent Gikiewicz. The goalkeeper saved again from Sane when through on goal with just under 20 minutes remaining, and then at the death from Neuer, as he preserved a clean sheet to deny the frustrated visitors.

