Australia vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Lineups, Fantasy Tips

Doha, November 29: Denmark have not quite been able to showcase their talent in the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. The Euro 2020 finalists will clash against Australia on Wednesday (November 30) in a game that could decide which of the two sides head to the knockout stages.

Denmark drew their opening game against Tunisia and lost against world champions France which saw Les Bleus make it to the round of 16. They must win against the Socceroos in order to qualify for the round of 16.

A draw could be enough for Australia to claim their place in the round of 16. They will have the advantage against Denmark who are likely to give their everything to win the game.

Here is a look the Australia vs Denmark tie:

Match Date: November 30

Match Time: 8:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD/HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Key players to watch out for:

Denmark: Denmark have so far not been up to the mark and must pick up their game against Australia if they are to qualify for the knockout stages. Christian Eriksen needs to deliver big time if the Danes have to qualify for the round of 16.

Advertisement

Australia: Aaron Mooy is the key player for Australia thanks to his immense experience and ability. The midfielder plays the role of midfield orchestrator for Australia and will be looking to pull the strings against the Danes.

Dream11 prediction:

We predict Denmark to pip Australia thanks to their quality and experience at the highest level. The Danes should win 2-0.

Denmark vs Australia possible Line Ups:

Denmark Starting 11 (3-4-1-2): Kasper Schmeichel; Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen, Victor Nelsson; Ramsus Kristensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Eriksen, Joakim Maehle; Mikkel Damsgaard; Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg.

Australia Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Mathew Ryan; Nathaniel Atkinson, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich; Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine; Mathew Leckie, Ajdin Hrustic, Craig Goodwin; Mitchell Duke.

My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Andreas Christensen, Ramsus Kristensen, Joakim Maehle, Aziz Bahich

Midfielders: Aaron Mooy, Mathew Leckie, Christin Eriksen (Captain)

Attackers: Mitchell Duke, Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg (Vice captain)