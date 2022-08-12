Ballon d’Or 2022: Nominees List, Ceremony Date, Time, Telecast and Live Streaming Information

The 2022 Ballon d'Or, the 66th edition of the annual awards ceremony presented by France Football to recognise the best football players from the 2021/22 season, will be held later this year.

This will be the first time that the award is given based on performance from the bygone season rather than previous occasions when the award was given based on performance for the year.

The nominees for four different trophies, including the men's and women's Ballon d'Or, will be revealed on Friday (August 12) with former serial winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo likely to miss out on making the list.

A new winner will be crowned in the men's category this year with the likes of Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski and Kevin De Bruyne will be battling for the award.

Benzema, who scored 48 goals and made 15 assists, winning the UEFA Champions League, La Liga and Supercopa de Espana with Real Madrid and UEFA Nations League with the France national team is the favourite to win the men's award.

Apart from the Ballon d'Or and Ballon d'Or Feminin awards, the nominees for Yashin Trophy (best performing goalkeeper) and Kopa Trophy (best under 21 player) will also be revealed later tonight.

Here is all you need to know about Ballon d'Or 2022: