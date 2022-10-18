Ballon dOr 2022 Award Winners: Who won what at the 66th edition of the ceremony

Paris, October 18: France Football presented the 66th annual Ballon d'Or ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Monday (October 17) night and the event was hosted by Sandy Heribert and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

The event was graced by some prominent personalities like the world's most beloved tenor Andrea Boccelli, who performed to open the ceremony.

French F1 drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly alongside France's UFC fighter Ciryl Gane were also in attendance alongside popular names in football. In fact, the Ballon d'Or trophy made it's entrance atop of Ocon's Alpine F1 car to the venue.

Along with the Men's and Women's Ballon d'Or, Kopa Trophy, Yashin Trophy, the Best Club and Best Striker of the Year (Gerd Muller Trophy), Socrates Award that was introduced this year, were also presented during the ceremony.

Real Madrid and France star forward Karim Benzema pipped Kevin De Bruyne, Sadio Mane and Robert Lewandowski to win his first-ever Ballon d'Or award, having guided his club to Champions League, Spanish Super Cup and La Liga glory in 2021-22.

Benzema's teammates at Real Madrid, Luka Modric, Vinicius Junior and Thibaut Courtois were also among the top 10 as were Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah.

Barcelona women's midfielder, Alexia Putellas, made history by winning back-to-back women's Ballon d'Or, having helped the Catalan giants to a domestic treble in 2021-22. She beat the likes of second-placed Beth Mead and third-placed Sam Kerr to the award.

Real Madrid and Belgium shot-stopper Courtois claimed the Yashin Trophy, awarded to the best goalkeeper, and was voted 7th in the Ballon d'Or voting. The highlight of the season was the Belgian's performance in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Barcelona and Spain youngster Gavi, beat off late competition from Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga and Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala to win the Kopa Trophy after featuring heavily for club and country despite only turning 18 in August this year.

The first-ever Socrates Award was given to Senegal and Bayern Munich forward Mane by the Brazilian great's brother Rai, who also represented the national team from 1987 to 1998.

Finally, Lewandowski bagged the striker of the year award (Gerd Muller Trophy) for the second year in the running, while the Club of the Year award was given to Premier League champions Manchester City. Liverpool and Real Madrid finished 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Here is the full list of Award winners at Ballon d'Or 2022: