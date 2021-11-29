Ballon dOr Winners List: Full list of award winners from 1956 to 2022


Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the Ballon dOr since 2008 winning 11 of the 12 times

The Ballon d'Or is the highest individual honour in football, recognising the best players in the beautiful game based on their performance for club and country.

The Ballon d'Or award is presented by French football magazine France Football and is voted for by a jury of journalists from across footballing nations.

Conceived by sports writer Gabriel Hanot, Ballon d'Or has been awarded since 1956, although between 2010 and 2015, the award was temporarily merged with the FIFA World Player of the Year and was known as the FIFA Ballon d'Or.

However, the partnership with FIFA ended in 2016, and the award reverted to the Ballon d'Or, while FIFA also reverted to its own separate annual award The Best FIFA Men's Player. The award ceremony has taken place every year since 1956 except for 2020.

After a year's hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Ballon d'Or makes it's return in 2021 with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, predominant duo in recent years, winning the award winning 12 of the last 13 awards.

While Messi has won the Ballon d'Or a record seven times, his counterpart and rival Ronaldo has won the prestigious award five times.

The duo started their domination in 2008, but before that there were superstar footballers like Johan Cruyff, Michel Platini and Marco van Basten among many others.

Prior to 1995, 10 leagues supplied Ballon d'Or winners, but since then only England, Germany, Italy, and Spain have supplied winners with La Liga's Real Madrid and Barcelona dominating the list.

Here is a look at the previous winners of Ballon d'Or from 1956 to 2021:

YearPlayerClub (at time of winning)
2021Lionel MessiPSG
2020NACancelled (Pandemic)
2019Lionel MessiBarcelona
2018Luka ModricReal Madrid
2017Cristiano RonaldoReal Madrid
2016Cristiano RonaldoReal Madrid
2015Lionel MessiBarcelona
2014Cristiano RonaldoReal Madrid
2013Cristiano RonaldoReal Madrid
2012Lionel MessiBarcelona
2011Lionel MessiBarcelona
2010Lionel MessiBarcelona
2009Lionel MessiBarcelona
2008Cristiano RonaldoManchester United
2007KakaMilan
2006Fabio CannavaroReal Madrid
2005RonaldinhoBarcelona
2004Andriy ShvechenkoMilan
2003Pavel NedvedJuventus
2002RonaldoReal Madrid
2001Michael OwenLiverpool
2000Luis FigoReal Madrid
1999RivaldoBarcelona
1998Zinedine ZidaneJuventus
1997RonaldoInter
1996Matthias SammerBorussia Dortmund
1995George WeahMilan
1994Hristo StoichkovBarcelona
1993Roberto BaggioJuventus
1992Marco van BastenMilan
1991Jean-Pierre PapinMarseille
1990Lothar MatthausInter
1989Marco van BastenMilan
1988Marco van BastenMilan
1987Ruud GullitMilan
1986Igor BelanovDynamo Kyiv
1985Michel PlatiniJuventus
1984Michel PlatiniJuventus
1983Michel PlatiniJuventus
1982Paolo RossiJuventus
1981Karl-Heinz RummeniggeBayern Munich
1980Karl-Heinz RummeniggeBayern Munich
1979Kevin KeeganHamburger SV
1978Kevin KeeganHamburger SV
1977Allan SimonsenBorussia Moenchengladbach
1976Franz BeckenbauerBayern Munich
1975Oleg BlokhinDynamo Kyiv
1974Johan CruyffBarcelona
1973Johan CruyffBarcelona
1972Franz BeckenbauerBayern Munich
1971Johan CruyffBarcelona
1970Gerd MullerBayern Munich
1969Gianni RiveraMilan
1968George BestManchester United
1967Florian AlbertFerencvaros
1966Bobby CharltonManchester United
1965EusebioBenfica
1964Dennis LawManchester United
1963Lev YashinDynamo Moscow
1962Josef MasopustDukla Prague
1961Omar SivoriJuventus
1960Luis SuarezBarcelona
1959Alfredo di StefanoReal Madrid
1958Raymond KopaReal Madrid
1957Alfredo di StefanoReal Madrid
1956Stanley MatthewsBlackpool
Published On November 29, 2021

