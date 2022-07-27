Barcelona interested in Celta Vigo defender Javi Galan as Marcos Alonso alternative: Good deal for both?

Bengaluru, July 27: Barcelona have had a tremendous transfer window so far with four new first-team signings - Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Frank Kessie, and Andreas Christensen.

The club have also managed to rope Ousmane Dembele into a new deal while a deal for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde seems to be closer than ever.

The La Liga giants now intend on signing two new fullbacks to shore up the defence further. Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has been Barcelona’s priority left-back target this summer. However, the move for the 31-year-old has gone complicated in the last few days, stirring the Blaugrana side to identify alternatives for the left-back.

A few names since have been linked with the side and the recent name who has joined the list is Celta Vigo's Spanish left-back Javi Galan. The 27-year-old has emerged as a possible alternative for the 31-year-old Chelsea defender who has impressed during his time at SD Huesca in the past and now with Celta Vigo.

Javi Galan's impressive season at Celta

The Spanish left-back has gotten ahead enormously in his footballing career in recent years, going from playing for Cordoba in the lower leagues to proving himself as one of the best-performing left-backs in La Liga with Celta Vigo which he joined from Huesca last summer. The left-back was solid defensively last season and also made a good impact going forward as well with three assists to his name.

Transfer Fee

Galan still has four years left in his current deal and the club don't want to lose him at this stage. But he has a release clause, worth €18 million and triggering that could make him available for the Spanish giants.

Good deal for all parties involved?

Galan was one of the best-performing left-backs in La Liga last season and should be a great backup to Jordi Alba in the Barcelona ranks. At 27 years of age, Galan is about to enter his prime years and this could be the best time to take the next step in his career.