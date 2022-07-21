Barcelona looking at Monaco left-back as Marcos Alonso alternative - Good option for the Catalan side?

Bengaluru, July 21: Barcelona are actively in the market to secure a center-back next. However as per rumours, reinforcing the left flank of defence is also a top priority for Xavi.

It is understood that the Spanish coach has instructed the club to recruit a left-back in the ongoing January window. Alba remains the first-choice left-back at the club, but his performance levels have dipped considerably in the last few years.

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has been Barcelona’s priority left-back target this summer. However, the move for the 31-year-old has stalled in the last few days, stirring the Catalan side to identify alternatives for the left-back.

Now as per rumours, the La Liga giants have their sights set on AS Monaco’s Caio Henrique as a Plan B if their plan for Alonso does not deliver the desired outcome.

Caio Henrique's impressive tenure at Monaco

The 24-year-old started his career at Atletico Madrid but could not find a stable foundation in gametime before moving to Monaco. The Ligue 1 side proved to be the perfect platform for him to develop his game. For the last two seasons, he has been a mainstay in the side and has upped his game with 85 appearances in which he has two goals and 18 assists.

Transfer Fee

Monaco are reluctant to let him leave however a fee of around €20 million and €25 million could tempt the club to sell the defender. The left-back has also been approached by PSG as per rumours, so they might have to act quickly.

Should Barcelona need him?

Barcelona's interest in Henrique absolutely makes sense. Veteran Jordi Alba is the only senior left-back in the squad. Therefore, they need to lay down a backup plan for the left-back position soon and the Brazilian left-back could be a useful option for Xavi's side. A modern-day left-back with great attacking output, and strong defensive skills, the 24-year-old could be a great deputy to Alba and could even be the successor to Alba once he enters the twilight of his career.