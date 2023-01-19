Barcelona or Real Madrid - Ideal destination for Benjamin Pavard?

Bengaluru, January 19: Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing versatile Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, who has also been courted by Barcelona of late.

It has been reported that Real Madrid have leapfrogged ahead of their arch-rivals Barca in the race to sign the France international. The World Cup-winning defender is far from happy at Bayern Munich and has rejected a new deal from the Bavarian giants.

With Pavard's current deal at the Allianz Arena expiring in the summer of 2024, the defender looks destined for an exit from the Allianz Arena in the summer.

The Bavarian giants are reportedly set to demand a fee of €35 million for the Frenchman, which is pretty reasonable for what Pavard offers.

Pavard is capable of playing either right-back or centre-back. He has also played as a left-back and even as a defensive midfielder.

The Frenchman also boasts plenty of experience at the highest level for both club and country and also as a key part of the French side that won the World Cup in 2018.

At just 26 years of age, Pavard offers quite an all-round package and looks like a bargain at just €35 million. However, Barcelona looks like an ideal destination for the Frenchman in comparison to Real Madrid.

The Catalan giants have Hector Bellerin and Sergi Roberto as options at the right-back position and both have their deals expiring this summer.

Neither of the two players have managed to impress for the Blaugrana this season which is why the likes of Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo have often been used in that role.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are also in need of a right-back with Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez both at 31 right now. However, they both have been impressive in recent times and still have a few years left in them.

Unless Los Blancos sell either of the two, Pavard does not simply look like a necessity. If Pavard wants regular first-team football, Barcelona should be his first-choice as he would be an automatic pick at right-back for the Blaugrana.