Barcelona want Dani Olmo, a good deal?

Bengaluru, Dec 29: Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez reportedly wants RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo as he looks to bolster his attacking department. The Blaugrana boss is believed to be a huge admirer of his compatriot and has identified him as a potential target for the next transfer window.

This is not the first time Olmo has been linked with a move to Camp Nou. He was linked with a move to Barcelona in January 2022 but the Blaugrana eventually opted to sign Ferran Torres instead in a €55 million deal from Manchester City.

Olmo has Barcelona's DNA in him as he spent seven years of his youth career on the books of the Catalan giants. He was at the famous La Masia academy between 2007 and 2014. Then, he moved to Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb where he was developed further and soon make his first-team debut. Olmo was eventually snapped up by RB Leipzig in 2020 and has since become a key figure at the Red Bull Arena.

The versatile forward was also hugely trusted by former Spain manager Luis Enrique and was a regular feature for La Furia Rojas in both European Championship 2020 and 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 24-year-old is a versatile attacker who can play across the front three and a number ten and also in a hybrid number eight role. Olmo has scored three goals and provided four assists in 14 games for RB Leipzig this campaign but could be on the move for the right price.

Olmo could be a solid addition to Barcelona but whether they actually need the forward is debatable. The Blaugrana spent a fortune on new signings in the summer and have a star-studded attack which boasts both quality and depth.

Advertisement

Barcelona's financial struggles are pretty much well-documented and the key reason behind it is their poor business in the transfer market in recent years. Olmo looks like a luxury signing right now but they are not in a position to make this kind of deal.

The likes of Ferran Torres and Raphinha have flattered to deceive since their moves to Camp Nou while Ansu Fati's future has also been up in the air. Memphis Depay could also be on the move after struggling for game time. A move for Olmo makes sense only if the Catalan giants oversee a few exits from the club.