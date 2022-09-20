Barcelona want Jorginho, a good deal?

Kolkata, September 20: According to rumours in England, Barcelona are said to be considering a move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho next summer.

The Italian international could become a free agent as he is yet to extend his deal at Stamford Bridge and will be able to talk to other clubs from January.

The Blaugrana are facing the daunting task to replace club legend Sergio Busquets who is thought to be on his way out next summer with his contract expiry. Jorginho is believed to be eyed as the replacement of their club captain.

Jorginho has been a key player for Chelsea since joining the Blues from Napoli in 2018 and has won the Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup during his time at the club. Things did not go his way at the initial stage under Maurizio Sarri but eventually Jorginho became a key player under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel.

He has since gone onto play 196 times for the West Londoners scoring 27 goals. However, his future at the West London club seems unclear and we will have to wait and see whether he’s in new manager Graham Potter’s plans for the future in west London.

In terms of playing style, Jorginho has plenty in common to Sergio Busquets. Like the Barcelona legend, Jorginho also excels in the regista role but his lack of pace has often drawn criticism from fans and the media. The Italian international might be better suited in La Liga in comparison to the Premier League having already entered his thirties.

Jorginho's departure next summer could be beneficial for Chelsea as well who are in dire need to bolster their midfield ranks. N'Golo Kante has struggled with injuries while Mateo Kovacic's injury records are far from promising as well. Jorginho's lack of pace has also been a major reason for concern for Chelsea.

With new manager Graham Potter in charge, Chelsea might be looking to revamp their midfield and might be happy to let Jorginho depart who looks perfect for Barcelona thanks to his style of play. The Italian's move to Barcelona seems to make sense for all parties.