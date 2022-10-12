Barcelona want Naby Keita, a good deal?

Kolkata, October 12: Spanish heavyweights Barcelona are said to bey plotting a move for Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita on a free transfer next summer.

Keita has entered the final year of his deal with the Reds and as per rumours, the Catalan giants have identified the Guinea international as a target on a free transfer.

Finances are expected to be tight at the Catalan club with no sponsorship deals or economic levers to rely upon which is why they are reportedly looking for potential free agents.

Xavi Hernandez is believed to be keen on adding a new midfielder to his ranks next summer and Keita is one of the several players they have set their sights on. Keita has been at Liverpool since 2018 and has struggled to live up to the expectations.

Following his £48 million move from RB Leipzig, the midfielder has shown his quality at Anfield but on patches due to his injury problems. The dynamic midfielder has missed a total of 75 games due to injuries during his time at the Merseyside club.

However, Barcelona are reportedly not concerned by Keita's injury problems and admire him because of his immense technical abilities. The Blaugrana are believed to be huge fans of Keita's technical ability, pressing and positional sense.

Barcelona's interest in the midfielder is also largely due to his experience at the highest level. The Guinean has played almost 200 games for Liverpool and RB Leipzig combined and also has 50 caps for his country and also captains them.

Liverpool face a tricky situation with Keita right now as the player has entered his final year of his deal at Anfield. Several reports claim that the Reds have opened talks with the midfielder regarding a contract renewal as it would be a major blow for them to lose such a big-money signing for nothing.

The midfielder has played just five minutes of football this season as he came off the bench against Manchester City in a 3-1 win in the FA Community Shield. He was even left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad for this season.

Keita certainly has a lot of quality but has not been able to fulfil his true potential due to injuries. On a free transfer, he could prove to be a coup for Barcelona but at the same time, it would be quite a gamble.

And, to be fair, the Spanish giants are in no position to take such a gamble right now. Keita's wages are expected to be on the higher side and signing him could prove to be yet another disaster for Barcelona.