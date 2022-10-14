Barcelona want Youri Tielemans, a good deal?

Kolkata, October 14: Barcelona have reportedly joined the race to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans on a free transfer next summer.

The 25-year-old Belgian international has just nine months remaining on his contract and looks unlikely to pen an extension after refusing advances from the Foxes already.

The dynamic midfielder will be free to negotiate and agree a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of England from January 1 and Barcelona are keen on taking the opportunity to beat the Premier League sides for his signature.

Tielemans has been a player in the news in recent months and was wanted by a host of clubs in the summer. Arsenal were widely linked with his services in the summer but the move did not eventually materialize.

Manchester United have also been credited with interest in the playmaker along with Liverpool but Barcelona are planning to steal a march on the trio as they are allowed to enter negotiations regarding a pre-contract in January.

The Blaugrana are believed to be looking for bargains and free agents next summer as they could have limited finances available at their disposal. Tielemans is one of the midfielders they have set their sights on along with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Naby Keita. But, Tielemans seems like the best option out of the four due to a number of reasons.

First of all, Tielemans is just 25 whereas Kante and Jorginho are both above 30. Naby Keita is 26 but his injury records are quite abysmal. Tielemans also boasts pretty much everything a midfielder can dream of. He is exceptional technically and has quick feet. The Belgian is also a brilliant passer of the ball and a wonderful striker of the ball as well. He is also quite hard-working and offers a lot defensively as well.

On a free transfer, Tielemans would be a brilliant addition to any club in the world and Barcelona are no exception. The Blaugrana already have a quality midfield and Tielemans' addition could take them to the next level.