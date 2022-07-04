Bayern Munich 2022-23 pre-season preview: Squad analysis, Schedule, Opponents, Venue

Bengaluru, July 4: Bayern Munich had a below-par season by their lofty standards last time out under Julian Nagelsmann. The Bavarian giants did secure their tenth Bundesliga title on the bounce and hardly had to face much of a contest. However, the Bavarian giants failed to impress in other competitions.

They could only make it to the quarter-finals in the Champions League while they were also knocked out of the DFB Pokal quite early in the second round at the hands of Borussia Mönchengladbach where they lost 5-0.

Expectations will be much bigger from the Bavarian club next season and Julian Nagelsmann will definitely be keen to improve his team's performance. The Bundesliga holders will be back on the road for the first time since 2019 as they prepare for this summer’s pre-season tour. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Bayern have avoided any non-match travel but this summer they will head across the Atlantic for their fifth trip to the United States of America.

Bayern's priority will definitely be to retain their Bundesliga title and also try to win both DFB Pokal and of course the Champions League title. They have strengthened significantly with the signings of Sadio Mane and Ryan Gravenberch but have seen several big departures as well. Noussair Mazraoui has also joined on a free transfer.

Niklas Sule, Corentin Tolisso and Marc Roca are the biggest names to have left the Allianz Arena but things could get a lot worse if Robert Lewandowski manages to secure his dream move to Barcelona.

The Polist superstar has made it pretty evident that he is determined to leave Bayern and we will have to wait and see whether he can get his move or not. Bayern Munich will participate in the Audi Summer Tour, which will take the Bavarian club across the United States.

So far, only two games at massive NFL stadiums have been confirmed, but more opponents and/or venues are likely to be added in the coming weeks. Let us take a look at those fixtures.

1. 20th July – Bayern Munich vs D.C. United (8 pm BST) – Audi Field, Washington D.C.

2. 23rd July – Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City (8 pm BST) – Lambeau Field, Green Bay

Bayern will kick off their season with a clash against RB Leipzig in the DFL Super Cup final on 31st July before getting their Bundesliga season underway with an away trip against Eintracht Frankfurt on 5th August.