Belgium vs Canada, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, November 22: The Belgium team come into the FIFA World Cup 2022 with a lot of expectation and they will start their campaign against Canada.

This tournament in Qatar could well mark the golden generation's final opportunity to lift silverware - and they will undoubtedly be well inspired.

Going unbeaten with six wins from eight games in the qualifying round, Belgium comfortably secured their spot in Qatar and they are undoubtedly one of the favorites this edition.

This game appears to be an opportunity for the RedDevils to take a huge step to progress from a tough group before they face a stern test against the likes of Morocco and Croatia.

On the other hand, Canada look to create history with a fantastic crop of young players coming through. In just their second-ever World Cup finals appearance, following their first in 1986, they too will be pretty cheered up to make a mark.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Belgium vs Canada:

Date: 24th November 2022

Time: 12:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Belgium vs Canada Key Players to Watch:

Belgium: Although Belgium have plenty of attacking options in their ranks who could impact a game in their own way. But their midfield combination has been the most effective recently. The midfield duo of Tielemans and De Bruyne could be key to Belgium's success in this fixture.

Canada: The Canadians boast some very promising young guns and the form of striker Jonathan David and winger Tajon Buchanan should play a major part in deciding the fate of the tie.

Belgium vs Canada Dream11 Prediction:

Canada are in good form heading into this one however it is still hard to see him edge past the talented Belgium squad. The Red Devils look far superior in all the departments and they should secure a comfortable win in this fixture.

Belgium vs Canada Possible Line Ups:

Belgium Starting XI (3-4-3): Thibaut Courtois; Leander Dendoncker, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen; Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Yannick Carrasco; Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard; Romelu Lukaku.

Canada Starting XI (3-4-2-1): Milan Borjan; Alistair Johnston, Steven Vitoria, Kamal Miller; Richie Laryea, Stephen Eustaquio, Atiba Hutchinson, Sam Adekugbe; Tajon Buchanan, Cyle Larin, Jonathan David.

Belgium vs Canada My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Milan Borjan

Defenders: Thomas Meunier, Richie Laryea, Jan Vertonghen

Midfielders: Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Kevin De Bruyne, Atiba Hutchinson, Eden Hazard (Vice-Captain)

Strikers: Romelu Lukaku (Captain), Jonathan David