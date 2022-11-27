Belgium vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: Atlas Lions stun Red Devils

Doha (Qatar), November 27: Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal scored as Morocco stunned Belgium 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F clash at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Sunday (November 27).

Morocco, who had a goal disallowed at the end of the first half, produced a superb second-half performance that was complimented by a 73rd minute freekick by Sabiri and a stoppage-time goal by Zakaria to seal a famous World Cup victory.

Victory for Roberto Martinez's side would have seen the 2018 semi-finalists become the second side to book their spot in the knockout stage, alongside France, but the Red Devils were out of sorts on the day, leaving them needing a victory over 2018 runners up Croatia in the final match of the group stages to qualify for the the last 16.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Having seen a first-half free-kick from Hakim Ziyech disallowed for offside, the same tactic provided dividends in the second period as Sabiri gave Morocco the lead.

The win was then secured in the final minutes of the game, when Zakaria Aboukhlal smashed home from close range after Ziyech's fine work.

Belgium saw the majority of possession early on and dictated play, Michy Batshuayi forcing an early save from Munir Mohamedi, who came into the side as a very late change for Yassine Bounou.

Advertisement

Having been on the back foot for the majority, Morocco thought they had scored on the brink of half-time as Ziyech's free-kick found its way into the net, but Romain Saiss was offside and adjudged to have blocked Thibaut Courtois' line of sight.

Lightning struck twice for Martinez's side after the break, as Sabiri whipped in a dangerous free-kick to the near post which found its way past Courtois and, while Saiss was again in the proximity, there was no offside flag to save Belgium this time.

Any hope of a late fightback from Belgium was wiped away in added time, Ziyech winning the ball off a poor touch from Axel Witsel and teeing up for Aboukhlal to smash home.

What's next in Group F after Belgium vs Morocco?

Croatia and Canada meet each other for their second group stage fixture later in the day. In the final round of fixtures of Group F, Morocco face Canada, while Belgium meet Croatia on December 1.

(With OPTA inputs)