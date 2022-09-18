Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup 2022 Final: Live Streaming in India, Kick Off Time and Head-to-Head

Former ISL champions Bengaluru FC (BFC) and Mumbai City FC (MCFC) are set to clash in the Durand Cup 2022 final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on Sunday (September 18).

The Islanders, winners of the Indian Super League (ISL) and League Winners Shield in the 2020-21 season, booked their final berth after a narrow 1-0 win over I-League side Mohammedan SC in the semifinal.

The 2018-19 ISL champions Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, reached the summit clash via an identical 1-0 win over reigning ISL champions Hyderabad FC.

Mumbai City FC have looked solid in the run-up to the finals, what with the addition of key players from the quarter-final stage, like Senegalese defender Mourtada Fall, giving them a more rounded look.

The Islanders have the highest scorer of the tournament with seven goals in Lallianzuala Chhangte in their ranks and someone of the quality of Greg Stewart marshalling the midfield with authority.

Bengaluru FC have presented the most successful striking force of the tournament with talisman Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna and Siva Sakthi, all being in goal-scoring form.

At the back too, the experience of regular Indian internationals like Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Sandhu has held them in good stead.

Playing in their first ever Durand Cup final, both teams will look to get the season running with a silverware at the hallowed VYBK on Sunday (September 18).

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Head-to-Head

Although the two sides will clash in their first ever meeting in Durand Cup and in a knock out match, they have met 10 times so far in the Indian Super League with Mumbai City holding a slight edge of 5-4 against Bengaluru FC.

While one of their clashes has ended in a draw, a total of 33 goals have been scored in their previous meetings with Mumbai scoring 17 and Bengaluru 16.

Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC run in Durand Cup 2022

Bengaluru FC finished second in Group A that included Mohammedan (group toppers), FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC and Indian Air Force, while Mumbai City FC topped Group B that also included Rajasthan United, ATK Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Indian Navy.

Round Bengaluru FC Mumbai City FC Group Stage Match 1 Beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1 Beat Indian Navy 4-1 Group Stage Match 2 Beat Indian Air Force 4-0 Drew with ATK Mohun Bagan 1-1 Group Stage Match 3 Drew with FC Goa 2-2 Beat Rajasthan United 5-1 Group Stage Match 4 Drew with Mohammedan 1-1 Lost to East Bengal 3-4 Quarterfinal Beat Odisha FC 2-1 AET Beat Chennaiyin FC 5-3 AET Semifinal Beat Hyderabad FC 1-0 Beat Mohammedan SC 1-0

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Durand Cup 2022 Final Live Streaming, telecast and Kick off time

The 131st Durand Cup final meeting between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC will kick off at 6 PM IST on Sunday (September 18), and will be shown live on Sports 18-1 channel with live streaming available on VOOTSelect.