Benjamin Pavard wants a move, why Liverpool should target him

Bengaluru, Sep 23: Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has dropped a hint on a possible move next summer. The World Cup-winning French defender has admitted that he considered an exit from Bayern Munich this summer and was also approached by a number of clubs.

The versatile Bayern Munich has entered the final two years of his deal with Bayern Munich having enjoyed plenty of success at the Allianz Arena since his move in 2019. Pavard has won three Bundesliga titles and one Champions League during his with the Bavarian club and is thought to be considering his future as he looks forward to a new challenge.

If the player wishes to quit Bayern next summer, Liverpool should be all in for his signature. His versatility and unique skillset make him a dream for any manager and the Reds could do with someone like him in their back. The Frenchman is capable of playing anywhere in the back four and is also more than adept at playing as a number six.

He is solid defensively and also loves to burst forward at every opportunity when playing as a right-back. He also boasts plenty of experience at right-back, is a regular for France in that position, and was also a key member of their World Cup winning side.

Liverpool's current first-choice at right-back is Trent Alexander-Arnold who has been quite poor defensively and has shown no signs of improvement. They have signed youngster Calvin Ramsay this summer to deputize for the Englishman but the Scotsman is yet to make his debut for the Reds and will need a lot of development and experience in order to challenge for a starting role.

Pavard's arrival at Liverpool could see a tactical switch that could take Trent Alexander-Arnold up to a new role in midfield where he won't be vulnerable defensively and will have more freedom to hurt opponents with his extraordinary creative instinct.

Pavard is also pretty much capable of playing as a centre-back and could replace Joel Matip in the long run with the Cameroonian now aged 31. Even Virgil van Dijk has looked like a player far from his usual best this season and is also 31 which means Pavard could prove to be a solid and useful signing for the Merseyside giants.