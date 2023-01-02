Monaco boss Clement confirms Badiashile deal has been struck

Monaco, January 2: Benoit Badiashile is on the verge of leaving Monaco after a deal was struck with Chelsea, Philippe Clement has suggested.

Reports on Sunday (January 1) claimed the 21-year-old defender was on the verge of joining the Blues.

Badiashile did not feature as Monaco defeated Brest in Ligue 1, with coach Clement confirming that a deal had been agreed between the clubs.

Clement revealed no agreement had been reached between Chelsea and Badiashile, though indicated the defender would be going ahead with the move.

"I can say that this morning, Benoit Badiashile was with us at the hotel," he told reporters.

"At that moment, I was contacted by our directors who told me that there was an agreement between Monaco and another team, it's a team that I know interests Benoit, but there is no agreement with him."

Clement explained he took the decision to leave Badiashile out against Brest.

"Afterwards, our managers asked me if he could leave today or not. It was my choice. I spoke with Benoit and he wanted to be there for the team," he added.

"But I was sometimes in situations like him. I think that when there is an agreement with the team you are interested in, you don't have your head in the game at 200 per cent.

"With a player who has given everything for us over the last few months, seasons, for the club, who has always been positive, who has always been a fighter, who has always been there for us.

"It was a normal decision for me to say that he could go today to talk with the club, in this situation, when there is an agreement between the clubs."

Chelsea drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest on Sunday, with Graham Potter unable to offer an update on the Badiashile transfer following that match.