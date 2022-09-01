AIFF polls: Bhaichung Bhutia confident of becoming new president, unveils his short and long-term plans

New Delhi, Sep 1: On the eve of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) elections, former India football player Bhaichung Bhutia Thursday (September 1) exuded confidence about getting elected as the new AIFF president.

It will be the first instance in the 85-year-old existence of the national sports body when a former player will be elected as its president. Bhutia is facing stiff competition from former India goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey as the voting happens on Friday (September 2) in New Delhi. Bhutia who is one of the biggest legends in Indian football faces a straight fight with Chaubey, the former Mohun Bagan and East Bengal custodian.

While interacting with MyKhel on the sidelines of a press conference of the Subroto Cup in New Delhi, Bhutia claimed he is confident about his candidature and also claimed that it is high time a person from the north-eastern state head the body because of the contribution that region has made for Indian football.

"I haven't just appealed to the North Eastern states to support me. In fact, I have spoken to all the state associations and requested them to support my candidature. I have received a positive response from them all. They've even requested me to visit the states and help them in every possible manner in the future (to help in the development of the sport). I think it is high time a person from the North East leads the AIFF because the North East has been the hub of Indian football in any age group. A number of players playing for India belong to the region."

The 45-year-old football legend from Sikkim also gave a glimpse of his plans and the changes he would introduce into Indian football after getting elected as the president.

"I think it will a mix of short-term and long-term goals. In the short-term goal, we need to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup and make it successful. My long-term goal will be to bring in reforms in the federation and blood in the right management that works for the welfare of the sport and sportspersons," Bhutia added further.

When asked about how he looks at FIFA lifting its suspension over AIFF the legendary footballer said, "I think it is a big positive. We wanted FIFA to lift the ban as soon as possible because we didn't want to lose the FIFA U-17 Women's WC. At the same time, it also gave us an opportunity to get our house in order, set the structure right, and introduce the reforms."

Subroto Cup is one of the premier school-level football tournaments in the country and making its comeback after a two-year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked about the tournament making a return Bhutia - who himself played in the tournament at the U-14 level back in 1991 - said, "I am quite optimistic about the Subroto Cup making its return after a gap of two years which were lost due to the pandemic. It is a very good platform for young kids from schools all over the country to participate in a truly national-level competition and showcase their skills. Every school-going kid who loves football aspires to participate in the Subroto Cup. Even I have participated in this tournament at the U-14 level and it definitely helped me shape my career. I am confident that Subroto Cup 2022 will again be a grand success like it has been happening over the years," he signed off.