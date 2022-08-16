Bhutia and former players call for reforms after FIFA ban on All India Football Federation

Bengaluru, August 16: While many Indian football greats including Bhaichung Bhutia have termed the FIFA's decision to ban All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) very harsh, they are also seeing the positive sides of it to to get the country's sport in order.

India was suspended by football's global governing body -- FIFA -- for undue influence from third parties, the development jeopardising the country's prospects of hosting the Under-17 Women's World Cup, scheduled to be held from from October 11 to 30.

"Very unfortunate that FIFA has banned Indian football and at the same time I feel it's a very harsh decision of FIFA to ban Indian football," Bhutia, one of the sport's icons in the country, told PTI news agency.

"But at the same time time I feel it's a great opportunity for us to get our system right. It's very important that all the stakeholders -- the federation, the state associations, to come together and get the system right and everybody work for the betterment of Indian football," the Sikkimese sniper added.

FIFA said the suspension was effective immediately and that the transgression - constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes. This is the first time the AIFF has been banned by FIFA in its 85 year history.

The AIFF ran into trouble after former president Praful Patel stayed in office beyond his term with the Supreme Court ruling it invalid and ousting him from the post. The SC had placed the AIFF under a Committee of Administrators (CoA).

A team of FIFA-AFC had visited the country from June 21 to 23 after which the game's global governing body had set strict deadlines to approve the new constitution by July 31 and hold elections by September 15.

Advertisement Advertisement