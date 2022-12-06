Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone to unveil World Cup trophy in the final in Doha

Indian actress Deepika Padukone will be unveiling the World Cup trophy in the final on December 18, according to reports. Deepika will be present in the World Cup closing ceremony and take part in the trophy unveiling after that.

She is expected to fly to Qatar a day before the final and the 36-year-old glamour queen will be the first actor to receive the honour at the grandest stage of the most popular sports in the world.

She recently represented India at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival as a jury member. And it will be another feather in her cap. Another Indian actress Nora Fatehi was part of the official FIFA World Cup 2022 music video and performed at a fanfest recently in Qatar.