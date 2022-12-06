Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone to unveil World Cup trophy in the final in Doha
Indian actress Deepika Padukone will be unveiling the World Cup trophy in the final on December 18, according to reports. Deepika will be present in the World Cup closing ceremony and take part in the trophy unveiling after that.
She is expected to fly to Qatar a day before the final and the 36-year-old glamour queen will be the first actor to receive the honour at the grandest stage of the most popular sports in the world.
She recently represented India at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival as a jury member. And it will be another feather in her cap. Another Indian actress Nora Fatehi was part of the official FIFA World Cup 2022 music video and performed at a fanfest recently in Qatar.
Various Indian celebrities from different arenas have converged in Qatar to take a taste of the World Cup this year. This is the closest the football World Cup has ever been to India, and the netizens are relishing it. The World Cup is currently approaching its business end as we have already witnessed 5 teams progressing to the quarterfinals, while Brazil to play South Korea soon to determine the 6th contender. The other two round of 16 matches will be held tomorrow as Portugal face Switzerland and Spain lock horns with Morocco.
