Borussia Dortmund want Liverpool star midfielder on a free deal - Massive bargain for the Bundesliga side?

Bengaluru, Sept. 28: Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is reportedly a transfer target for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

As it stands, with Keita's contract expiring and a new deal yet to be agreed upon the 27-year-old could leave on a free transfer next summer. Dortmund reportedly have taken an interest and have now put him high on their priority list, keeping tabs on his current contract situation at Liverpool.

Since joining the club in 2018 from RB Leipzig, Keita’s time at Merseyside has mostly been marred with injuries. The central midfielder has shown glimpses of his talent however has never been consistent due to a lack of run of games. This season he is yet to feature for the Reds. A hamstring injury has forced him off the field.

Although as per the latest rumors, the Reds are still keeping faith in him. Liverpool reportedly have offered him a contract extension to hold his market value and secure a decent deal for the player instead of losing out on the player for free. Liverpool have received no sign of Keita being dissatisfied with his situation, and the club maintain a good relationship with the player and his representatives.

However, the midfielder reportedly is yet to make a decision over his future due to concerns about his playing time. Keita reportedly wants assurances of regular first-team football before he agrees to sign a new deal. Dortmund are aware of such a situation and hence reportedly are showing interest.

A bargain for Dortmund?

Keita played his best football in the Bundesliga, and Dortmund's interest in him absolutely makes sense. For a cut-price fee in January or getting him on a free deal next summer, would not represent any considerable risk for the Bundesliga giants. Keita is still very much at the peak of his game and if he can stay fit he could be a top-quality addition for the German club.