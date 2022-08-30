Bournemouth sack Scott Parker as head coach after Liverpool thrashing

London, August 30: Bournemouth have sacked Scott Parker as head coach after a run of three league defeats.

The Cherries began their first season back in the Premier League with a 2-0 opening day win against Aston Villa.

Comprehensive losses to Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool followed, though, with the 9-0 scoreline at Anfield on Saturday (August 27) the joint-heaviest defeat in the league's history.

Following that game, Parker said: "There is no denying we are under-equipped at this level".

A statement on Bournemouth's website on Tuesday read: "AFC Bournemouth can announce that the club has parted company with head coach Scott Parker.

"Gary O'Neil will take interim charge of the team, and will be assisted by Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick."

Bournemouth co-owner Maxim Demin said on Parker's departure: "I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us. Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

"However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now.

"Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately."

Parker left his previous job at Fulham to take charge at the Vitality Stadium in July 2021 and guided Bournemouth to promotion from the Championship in his first season, finishing second behind his former club.

Despite the promising start against Villa, Bournemouth lost their next three league games to City, Arsenal and Liverpool, conceding 16 times and failing to score themselves, though did beat Norwich City on penalties in the EFL Cup second round last week.

Overall, the former Chelsea and Tottenham midfielder took charge of 55 games at Bournemouth, winning 28, drawing 14 and losing 13.

Parker becomes the 10th manager to either be sacked or resign with four games or fewer of a Premier League season played.