Brazil great Pele hospitalised amid battle with cancer

Brazil great Pele has been reportedly re-admitted to a hospital amid his battle with cancer and the doctors seem worried about organs being compromised.

According to a report by ESPN Brazil, Pele was taken into the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil by his wife Marcia Aoki and a caregiver on Tuesday (November 29).

The reports further states that the visit to the hospital was unscheduled as a result of swelling all over his body. They also add that the medical staff identified 'decompensated heart failure' when attempting to diagnose the swelling, with the legend arriving 'restless and confused'.

On Wednesday (November 30), furthers tests were performed to examine his condition, with no sign of a potential discharge. With his body not responding to chemotherapy, they expect to identify the organs compromised by the tests.

The 82-year-old has been in and out of hospital in recent years. Pele underwent surgery to remove a tumour on his colon last year in September 2021, when he spent a period in intensive care and has since been undergoing chemotherapy.

Pele's daughter, Kelly Nascimento, took to social media on Wednesday (November 30) to provide an update on her father's condition.

"Hi my friends. Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health. He is in the hospital regulating medication. Some of my siblings are visiting Brazil. There is now emergency or new dire prediction," she captioned a post on Instagram.

"I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures. Really and truly, we appreciate the concern and love!!."