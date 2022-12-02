Always nice to receive positive messages: Brazil legend Pele thanks fans during fight against cancer

Sao Paulo, Dec 2: Days after getting hospitalised amid his fight against cancer, Brazilian soccer great Pele thanked fans worldwide on Thursday (December 1) for all the well-wishes.

The 82-year-old Pelé, who had a colon tumour removed in September 2021, was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday to regulate his medication, his daughter said.

Fans, across the globe, have been sending their messages and praying for the speedy recovery of one of the greatest football players of all time.

Even Brazilian coach Tite - who is busy with the team at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar - also wished Pelé well during a press conference ahead of his team's World Cup group stage match against Cameroon on Friday (December 1).

Pelé thanks fans & Qatar 2022

"It's always nice to receive positive messages like this," Pelé said in an Instagram post showing a building in Qatar displaying wishes for his recovery. "Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes."

Pelé said he was making his monthly visit. His daughter Kely Nascimento said Wednesday there is "no emergency" concerning her father's health. She and another sister, Flavia Nascimento, on Thursday (December 1) published pictures of several members of Pelé's family at an undisclosed location.

Pele health update

However, the Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo - where the football legend is admitted - hasn't issued a daily statement about the health of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the man globally known as Pelé.

On Wednesday, the hospital said Pelé was in stable condition after arriving on Tuesday "for a reevaluation of the chemotherapeutic treatment of the tumour."

The former footballer is not in intensive care, the hospital added. ESPN Brasil reported on Wednesday that the three-time World Cup champion was brought to the hospital because of "general swelling."

Tumour was operated last year

After a tumour was removed more than a year ago, the hospital said Pelé would begin chemotherapy but did not inform whether the former footballer's cancer had spread to other organs. He has checked in with the hospital every month since.

Pelé helped Brazil win the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains the country's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches for the national team.

(With Inputs from agencies)