Who will be the successor for Tite at Brazil? Here are the latest names

Brazil are on the lookout for a new head coach after the exit of the current coach Tite.

The Selecao were regarded as pre-tournament favourites to go all the way in Qatar and put in a number of stunning displays along the way.

Neymar and company delivered the promise almost till the round of 16 however a resilient Croatia side spoiled the party with a penalty shootout win over them in the Quarters.

After a devastating exit, Tite chose to take the blame and stepped down from his role as Brazil's head coach. The five times World Cup winners are now looking for a perfect replacement who can guide the team before the 2026 World Cup.

Brazil are apparently even ready to go outside of their usual tradition to appoint a foreign coach and as per rumours, these three names are doing rounds-

1. Pep Guardiola

Brazil will reportedly approach Manchester City's high-profile coach Pep Guardiola to take charge of the side. CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues is in charge of finding Tite's replacement and is reportedly keen to find out Guardiola's future plans. The Spanish tactician is one of the all-time greatest managers and holds a contract with City till 2025. Earlier he mentioned his desire to coach a national side once however if it will be so early in his career, it remains to be seen.

2. Carlo Ancelotti

Another coach with a massive record, the Real Madrid manager is also reportedly on the wishlist of the Selecao. The Italian manager currently holds a contract with the Spanish side till 2023 and earlier expressed his desire to retire from the pressurized job after the current Madrid stint. Brazil reportedly are ready to poach him from that role early and could offer him a deal when the current club season ends.

3. Abel Ferreira

The young tactician is currently the manager of Palmeiras in Portugal and is regarded as a favourable candidate should they opt to appoint another Brazilian. He has led Palmeiras to two Copa Libertadores and a total of six titles already. Ferreira has extensive management expertise also in countries like Portugal, and Greece with the likes of Braga and PAOK. Although as of now, he remains a bit distant from the wishlist as per rumours.