Brazil vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, November 27: Brazil will be looking to secure berth for the knockout phase of the FIFA World Cup 2022 with a victory over group rival Switzerland in their next game.

Both Brazil and Switzerland started off well in Group G, but going into matchday 2, the South Americans are the undisputed favorites following their display against Serbia.

Although less impressive, Switzerland's 1-0 victory over Cameroon was just as significant. Any of the sides getting a result in this fixture not only will make the entry to the knockout stage but also will be a strong contender to finish the group as a leader.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Brazil vs Switzerland:

Date: 28th November 2022

Time: 9:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Stadium 974

TV Channel: Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Brazil vs Switzerland Key Players to Watch:

Brazil: Richarlison might have got all the headlines for his brace in the last game, but he was not the only attacker who shone for the Selecao in the last game. With Neymar out, the onus will be on Vinicius Junior to step up, and after his display in the last game, fans can expect more magic from the Real Madrid forward.

Switzerland: Breel Embolo has been in terrific form for the national side, scoring in three of his last four matches for Switzerland, with all three of his strikes being the winner in each game. He will need to maintain the same against Brazil.

Brazil vs Switzerland Dream11 Prediction:

Brazil will come into this match as a strong contender and nonetheless it is a favorable fixture against a team that has had mixed form. However, the Swiss squad turns out pretty good in patches, so they won't be a pushover either.

Brazil vs Switzerland Possible Line Ups:

Brazil Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson Becker; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Fred, Casemiro, Vinicius Jr, Paqueta, Rapinha; Richarlison.

Switzerland Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer; Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Djibril Sow; Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas.

Brazil vs Switzerland My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Danilo, Alex Sandro, Ricardo Rodriguez

Midfielders: Paqueta, Xherdan Shaqiri, Rapinha, Granit Xhaka, Djibril Sow

Strikers: Richarlison (Captain), Breel Embolo (Vice-Captain)