Brazil vs Switzerland: Live Streaming In India, IST Time, Starting Lineup, Betting Tips, Match Prediction

Doha, November 26: Brazil will eye their second victory of the FIFA World Cup 2022 when they face Switzerland on Monday (November 28).

But Brazil will be without their talismanic striker Neymar, who has suffered an ankle niggle and is certain to sit out of this match.

While Neymar’s absence is a big jolt for the 5-time champions, Tite’s wards have enough depth and firepower to overcome that to win and get closer to a pre-quarterfinal berth.

Brazil will think hard and long about the replacement of Neymar and the frontrunners are Arsenal duo of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli. But they also have players like Antony and Rodrygo to choose from.

Switzerland always have had a strong defence, and the Europeans will be trying to stonewall the defence with 5 men and then surprise Brazil with quick counter attacks.

So, here are details from Brazil vs Switzerland such as starting lineups, betting tips, match prediction and telecast details and IST Time.