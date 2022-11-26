Brazil vs Switzerland: Live Streaming In India, IST Time, Starting Lineup, Betting Tips, Match Prediction
Doha, November 26: Brazil will eye their second victory of the FIFA World Cup 2022 when they face Switzerland on Monday (November 28).
But Brazil will be without their talismanic striker Neymar, who has suffered an ankle niggle and is certain to sit out of this match.
While Neymar’s absence is a big jolt for the 5-time champions, Tite’s wards have enough depth and firepower to overcome that to win and get closer to a pre-quarterfinal berth.
Brazil will think hard and long about the replacement of Neymar and the frontrunners are Arsenal duo of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli. But they also have players like Antony and Rodrygo to choose from.
Switzerland always have had a strong defence, and the Europeans will be trying to stonewall the defence with 5 men and then surprise Brazil with quick counter attacks.
So, here are details from Brazil vs Switzerland such as starting lineups, betting tips, match prediction and telecast details and IST Time.
Brazil: Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras).
Defenders: Dani Alves (Pumas), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Seville), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea).
Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham).
Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar (PSG), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).
Switzerland: Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Yann Sommer, Jonas Omlin, Philipp Kohn.
Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Eray Comert, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Silvan Widmer, Ricardo Rodriguez, Edimilson Fernandes.
Midfielders: Michel Aebischer, Xherdan Shaqiri, Renato Steffen, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Fabian Frei, Remo Freuler, Noah Okafor, Fabian Rieder, Ardon Jashari
Forwards: Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas, Djibril Sow, Haris Seferovic, Christian Fassnacht.
Brazil: 1 Alisson, 2 Thiago Silva, 3 Marquinhos, 4 Danilo, 5 Alex Sandro, 6 Casemiro, 7 Lucas Paqueta, 8 Raphinha, 9 Gabriel Jesus, 10 Vinicus Jr, 11 Richarlison.
Switzerland: 1 Yann Sommer (GK), 2 Manuel Akanji, 3. Nico Elvedi, 4. Ricardo Rodriguez, 5. Silvan Widmer, 6. Ruben Vargas, 7. Granit Xhaka, 8. Remo Freuler, 9. Djibril Sow, 10. Xherdan Shaqiri, 7. Breel Embolo.
Brazil: 1 Richarlison, 2 Vinicus Jr, 3 Casemiro, 4 Alisson.
Switzerland: 1. Xherdan Shaqiri, 2 Breel Embolo, 3 Ruben Vargas, 4 Granit Xhaka.
Brazil will be facing a tough opponents in Switzerland as they have some players used to playing in top European clubs and have an organically strong defence. But again, Brazil still carry too many guns and should be able to emerge a winner, and we are looking at a 2-0 or 2-1 margin on Monday.
Betting tips: Brazil is strong odds on favourite with tips scaling 1/4 in favour of them.
The Brazil vs Switzerland match will be live from 9.30 PM IST (Monday). The match can be watched on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD TV channels and the live streaming is on JIO Cinema.