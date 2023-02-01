Breaking: Arsenal complete the signing of Jorginho from Chelsea

Arsenal have completed the signing of Jorginho from Chelsea.

The Gunners were keen on the Italian midfielder on the deadline day and now have completed the move for him at the Emirates.

Jorginho, who has been a mainstay at Chelsea, have penned terms with Arsenal till 2024, with an option to extend it to another year. The deal will cost Arsenal £12 million, with 10 million up front and 2 million in add-ons.

Jorginho will be joining Arsenal after the Gunners' pursuit of Moises Caicedo collapsed due to resistance from Brighton. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is an admirer of the midfielder and was the driving force behind the deal.

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson was delighted with the signing of the Italy international.

"I think outstanding. You're buying experience as well. He's won big trophies. He's a proper holding midfield player," Merson said to Sky Sports.

"You were only talking about two years ago when Italy won the Champions League, Italy won the Euros and we're going why don't England produce one of these players? Two years on, Arsenal could be getting him. He's so intelligent, he'll protect the back four, he'll be feeding Odegaard, he'll be feeding Saka and Martinelli. For me he's a top signing and he knows the game," he added.

The 31-year-old has been a regular for the Blues this season, playing 18 league games so far and netting twice. His vast experience of playing at a very high level will also be a massive boon for the North London club who are aiming to win a league title after 19 years.

"Jorginho is a midfield player with intelligence, deep leadership skills and a huge amount of Premier League and international experience. Jorginho has won in his career, but he still has the hunger and huge willingness to contribute here," said the Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.