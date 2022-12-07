Breaking: Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus will miss three months after knee surgery

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has undergone surgery on his knee on Tuesday, as the club confirmed.

Gabriel Jesus was in the Brazil squad for the World Cup. The striker started the match against Cameroon, in the final group stage match, but was taken off with a knee injury. Initially, the injury didn't look so ominous but it ended his World Cup campaign. Jesus was initially expected to be sidelined for a month maximum, but the player now will spend a lengthy period on the sideline after the surgery.

Jesus came back to London and has undergone successful surgery on his right knee. No timeline for his return has been mentioned, but reports claim the striker may well be out till March. Arsenal mentioned the striker has already started his rehabilitation programme.

Jesus' absence will be a massive blow for Arsenal. The Gunners bought Jesus from Manchester City in the summer and so far the Brazil international has played a huge part in their upward momentum.

Jesus has scored 5 goals and has 5 assists to his name in 14 Premier League appearances as the North London club sit top of the Premier League table.