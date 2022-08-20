Transfer News: Manchester United agree Casemiro deal

Bengaluru, August 20: Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle to sign midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid for a fee in the region of £60million.

The Brazil international is set to become the fourth arrival of this window after Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez.

Casemiro, who had three years remaining on his contract with Madrid, brings plenty of quality and experience to Erik ten Hag's midfield after racking up over 300 appearances during nine trophy-filled years at Santiago Bernabeu.

Indeed, the 30-year-old won five Champions Leagues with Los Blancos - scoring against Juventus in the 2017 final - as well as four LaLiga titles and three Club World Cups.

Casemiro struggled to nail down a regular spot following his move to Madrid from Sao Paulo in 2013; spending the 2014-15 season on loan at Portuguese giants Porto.

However, he did not look back after cementing his place in the starting line-up during the 2015-16 campaign, with no midfielder winning more tackles in LaLiga since then (415).

The Brazilian has also completed 368 interceptions in the past seven seasons - with Dani Garcia (399) the sole midfielder to better that tally - while Dani Parejo (1,666) and Sergio Busquets (1,504) were the only players in his position to win possession on more occasions than him (1,462).

"Manchester United is delighted to announce that the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Casemiro," a statement from United said.

"The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical."

United boss Erik Ten Hag refused to discuss the transfer at his press conference earlier on Friday, but Real boss Carlo Ancelotti was more forthcoming when speaking to the media in Spain.

"I've discussed it with him this morning. He wants to try a new challenge, a new opportunity," Ancelotti said.

"The club understand it. With all he's done for this club and the person he is, we have to respect it.

"If he doesn't stay, we'll have an enormous sense of gratitude to him for all he's done. We have replacements within the squad."

(With OPTA/Agency inputs)