Brentford vs Liverpool: Preview, Team News, Probable Lineup, Dream11 Tips, Streaming Details

Liverpool will take on an impressive Brentford side in their first game of 2023 at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday, 2nd January.

Thomas Frank's side secured a 2-0 London derby win over West Ham United in their final game of 2022, while the Reds came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1 although they failed to score against the Foxes. Wout Faes scored two dramatic own goals in quick succession gifting Liverpool all three points.

Brentford are in ninth place in the Premier League standings right now and have been pretty impressive so far this season. Liverpool, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have struggled for consistency this season. However, they have seen a resurgence in their Premier League form recently and are now far away from top-four.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Brentford vs Liverpool:

Date: 2nd January

Time: 11:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, London

TV Channel: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3

Live streaming: Hotstar VIP

Brentford vs Liverpool Team News:

Brentford are said to be confident Ivan Toney will be fit for the game after being stretchered off against West Ham. Both Kristoffer Ajer and Aaron Hickey are nearing a return to first-team action but are unlikely to be risked for the visit of Liverpool.

Advertisement

Harvey Elliott and Andrew Robertson came off with knocks in Liverpool's win over Leicester although neither injury seems serious and should not be a problem against the Bees. Arthur, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Curtis Jones are all out, but James Milner (hamstring) and Roberto Firmino (calf) could be back for the Brentford game. Fabinho missed the win over Leicester due to his wife giving birth, so it remains to be seen if he is available. New signing Cody Gakpo could make his debut for the Reds if the paperwork is done in time.