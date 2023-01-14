Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 Liverpool: March double as Klopps Reds slump to dismal defeat

London, Jan 14: Liverpool's dire season took another turn for the worse as Solly March's double helped Brighton and Hove Albion to a superb 3-0 Premier League win on Saturday.

March, who saw a penalty award overturned by VAR in the first half, scored twice in the opening eight minutes of the second half to put the game out of Liverpool's reach.

Substitute Danny Welbeck added a glorious third late on to put the seal on a sixth top-flight defeat of the season on Jurgen Klopp's beleaguered Reds.

The result helped the Seagulls move above Liverpool into seventh, with the eighth-placed Reds staying seven points adrift of the Champions League qualification places.

Brighton were comfortably the better side in the opening 30 minutes, yet despite a number of promising opportunities, they were unable to beat Alisson.

The Liverpool goalkeeper breathed a huge sigh of relief shortly before half-time when a penalty awarded against him for a foul on March was overturned after the Brighton midfielder ventured marginally offside in the build-up.

March was not to be denied a minute into the second half when he met Kaoru Mitoma's prodded ball across the face of goal with a simple finish past Alisson.

It got even better for Brighton and March seven minutes later when the 28-year-old latched onto Evan Ferguson's pass, took the ball away from his marker and clipped a fine left-footed finish across Alisson from 15 yards.

Liverpool's misery deepened nine minutes from full-time when former Manchester United forward Welbeck lifted the ball over Joe Gomez's head and clipped past Alisson for a fine third.