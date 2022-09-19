Brighton appoint Robert De Zerbi as Graham Potters successor

Brighton, September 19: Brighton and Hove Albion have announced Roberto De Zerbi as their new head coach.

The Italian has been named as Graham Potter's successor after putting pen to paper on a four-year deal at the Amex Stadium on Sunday (September 18).

De Zerbi takes charge with Brighton fourth in the Premier League following an impressive start to the season under Potter, who departed for Chelsea on September 8, having taken 13 points from their opening six games.

The 43-year-old, who had been out of work since leaving Shakhtar Donetsk in July because of the war in Ukraine, will first take charge of Brighton away at Liverpool on October 1.

Albion chairman Tony Bloom told the club's official website: "I am absolutely thrilled Roberto has agreed to become our new head coach.

"Roberto's teams play an exciting and courageous brand of football, and I am confident his style and tactical approach will suit our existing squad superbly."

De Zerbi also brings Serie A experience to the Brighton dugout, having managed Palermo, Benevento and Sassuolo in the Italian top flight.

The former Milan and Napoli attacking midfielder notably guided Sassuolo to successive eighth-place finishes during his three-year stint with the Italian side.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said: "We looked at a range of excellent candidates but Roberto was our number one choice from the start and the only person we spoke to.

"It's no secret our chairman is constantly monitoring potential coaches, both here in our domestic leagues, throughout Europe and across the world as part of our succession planning work.

"We feel Roberto is the ideal cultural and technical fit for Brighton and Hove Albion, and the right person to continue the club's progress and work with this outstanding group of players."