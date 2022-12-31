Brighton vs Arsenal: Preview, Team News, Probable Lineup, Dream 11, Streaming Details

Arsenal's final assignment of 2022 will be a tough away trip to Brighton on December 31.

Brighton have been a hoodoo team for the Gunners as they have failed to win against them since October 2017.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be hoping for a change of fortunes as his team look to create a bigger gap between them and second-placed Manchester City. The Gunners are on top of the table and have 13 out of 15 league matches this season.

Arsenal's away record has been fantastic as well, as they have dropped just five points in total. Brighton are in flying form themselves as Roberto De Zerbi's side are 7th in the Premier League table.

Brighton vs Arsenal Team News:

Brighton's prized asset Moises Caicedo will be missing the Arsenal game with a suspension. Adam Webster and Alexis Mac Allister are also set to be sidelined till January. Former Gunners striker Danny Welbeck has been tipped to make a return against his old club.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will be out of Gabriel Jesus' services who is recovering after knee surgery. Reiss Nelson is also missing from action with a thigh problem while Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu are close to returning to first-team action. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be starting with more of a settled team that started in the 3-1 win against West Ham.

Advertisement

Brighton vs Arsenal Probable Lineup:

Brighton: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Gross, Gilmour; March, Lallana, Mitoma; Trossard

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Brighton vs Arsenal Last Meet:

Brighton and Arsenal last met earlier this season in the EFL Cup where Brighton won at the Emirates 3-1.

The last Premier League meet between these two teams ended in a Brighton win at the Emirates in April this year, which had harsh ramifications as the North London club missed out on Champions League football by just a solitary point.

Brighton vs Arsenal Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Ramsdale (ARS)

Defenders: Dunk (BHA), Saliba (ARS), Veltman (BHA)

Midfielders: Gross (BHA), Lallana (BHA), Odegaard (ARS), Saka (ARS)

Attackers: Trossard (BHA), Martinelli (ARS), Nketiah (ARS)

Vice-Captain: Bukayo Saka

Captain: Gabriel Martinelli

Brighton vs Arsenal Streaming and TV Details:

Brighton and Arsenal will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network from 11 pm on December 31. Indian viewers can also live stream the match through the Disney+ Hotstar App and Website.