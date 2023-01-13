Brighton vs Liverpool: Preview, Predicted Line-up, Team News, Dream 11, Streaming Details

Bengaluru, January 13: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will travel to the Amex Stadium on Saturday (January 14) to take on De Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

The two teams are separated by just a point in the Premier League table, and the Seagulls will have the opportunity to leapfrog Klopp's side with a win.

The Seagulls demolished Championship side Middlesbrough 5-1 to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup in their most recent outing in any competition.

Meanwhile Klopp's men were forced to accept a replay after drawing 2-2 with Wolverhampton Wanderers. Liverpool suffered a 3-1 loss to Brentford in their last Premier League game, while Brighton defeated Everton 4-1.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Brighton vs Liverpool:

Date: 14th January

Time: 08:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Amex Stadium

TV Channel: Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select 1

Live streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Brighton vs Liverpool Team news:

Brighton - Leandro Trossard missed the FA Cup win over Middlesbrough with a slight injury but should make a comeback against Liverpool. Adam Webster and Danny Welbeck could both make comebacks to the squad.

Liverpool - The Reds have a lengthy injury list with Virgil van Dijk joining James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Luiz Diaz and Diogo Jota on the sidelines. January signing Cody Gakpo is expected to make his Premier League debut for the Reds.

Brighton vs Liverpool Predicted Lineups:

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Robert Sanchez; Tariq Lamptey, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Pervis Estupinan; Moises Caicedo, Pascal Gross; Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma; Evan Ferguson

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo

Brighton vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Brighton wins: 5

Draws: 11

Liverpool wins: 40

Brighton vs Liverpool prediction

We will have to wait and see which Liverpool turns out against Brighton. If the Reds are able to rediscover their best form, they should be able to beat Brighton. We predict a 1-2 win for the Reds.

Brighton vs Liverpool Dream11 lineup:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Trent Alexander-Arnold (Vice-captain), Andrew Robertson

Midfielders: Pascal Gross, Alexis Mac Allister, Thiago

Attackers: Mohamed Salah (Captain), Cody Gakpo, Evan Ferguson