British billionaire Ratcliffe definitely a potential buyer should Manchester United go up for sale

Manchester, August 18: Jim Ratcliffe is "definitely a potential buyer" of Manchester United should the Glazer family put the club up for sale, according to a spokesperson for the British billionaire.

A lifelong United fan, INEOS majority shareholder Ratcliffe failed in a last-gasp £4.25billion bid to buy fellow Premier League side Chelsea back in May.

The club's owners – the Glazer family – have come under increased scrutiny following the Red Devils' poor start to the Premier League season, with supporters staging several protests against the Americans.

Amid claims that the Glazers are considering selling a minority stake in the club, Ratcliffe would reportedly be willing to discuss a minority holding with the Glazers, but only if it was part of a plan to take full control at a later date.

The billionaire's spokesperson said that part of the potential investment could involve upgrading the infrastructure, including the Old Trafford stadium.

"If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer," his spokesperson told The Times. "If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership.

"This is not about the money that has been spent or not spent. Jim is looking at what can be done now and, knowing how important the club is to the city, it feels like the time is right for a reset."

United have made a poor start to life under new boss Erik ten Hag, losing their season-opener 2-1 at home to Brighton and Hove Albion before being embarrassed 4-0 at Brentford.

A trip to fierce rivals Liverpool follows on Monday (August 22).