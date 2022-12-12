Bukayo Saka pens emotional message after Englands World Cup departure

England's World Cup dream in Qatar ended after a 2-1 defeat at the hands of defending champions France on Saturday.

The hopes of the Three Lions' quest for global glory had an unceremonious end as skipper Harry Kane missed from the spot in the second half.

Bukayo Saka was one of the bright sparks for England in the tournament. The Arsenal forward scored three goals in the tournament and was also one of the best players for them in the quarterfinal tie against France. His inspirational performance on the right-hand side rallied Gareth Southgate's men back into the match as he won a penalty for them. Southgate inexplicably took off the 12-year-old midway through the second half, and his replacement Mason Mount failed to have any significant impact in the latter stages.

Saka scored three goals in the tournament in four appearances. The Arsenal forward netted a brace against Iran while scoring another in England's round-of-16 victory over Senegal.

After England's exit, Bukayo Saka penned an emotional message on Sunday. He took to Instagram and expressed his thoughts on the campaign-

"Can't explain how I feel today, but we gave everything out there and we really wish we could have brought it home for you all this time.

"I just wanted to say a genuine thank you to our fans, you've all been amazing both at the games and at home this tournament and we felt it," Saka wrote on Instagram.

He thanked his England teammates and coaches and showed his gratitude to the English fans for their support in Qatar and beyond. Saka finished his message by vowing to progress in future tournaments.

Saka will be shifting his focus from the national team to club football. He has been pivotal for Arsenal's upsurge this season. The Gunners are top of the Premier League table and Saka has scored 4 goals and has 6 assists to his name.