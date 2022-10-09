Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich: Modeste stuns Bayern with last-gasp equaliser

Dortmund, October 9: A remarkable late comeback saw Borussia Dortmund recover from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with Bayern Munich, with Anthony Modeste equalising with the last kick of the game.

Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane struck from long range either side of the interval to put Bayern in cruise control, the hosts unable to offer much of an attacking threat.

Youssoufa Moukoko sparked hope for Dortmund when he pulled one back and Modeste missed a golden opportunity from close range that appeared to condemn Edin Terzic's side to a ninth consecutive defeat in Der Klassiker.

But Kingsley Coman received a late red card and Modeste then redeemed himself in the most dramatic fashion, heading home Nico Schlotterbeck's cross to send Signal Iduna Park wild.

After a slow start to the game where the only action was early bookings, Bayern took the lead three minutes after the half hour mark as Goretzka rifled a low shot into the bottom corner beyond the reach of Alexander Meyer.

Chances remained few and far between thereafter but Bayern looked to have put the game to bed when Sane shifted onto his left foot and drilled home to double the visitors' lead eight minutes after the interval.

Moukoko bred belief with 16 minutes remaining though, leaving Neuer with no chance with an excellent strike after linking up superbly with Modeste, who then appeared to have wasted the golden opportunity to snatch an equaliser as he sliced his point-blank range effort.

A late dismissal for Coman, who received his second booking for pulling back Karim Adeyemi, allowed Dortmund to pile on the pressure and they sealed a share of the spoils when Modeste nodded in from close range after Schlotterbeck's fine work to keep the chance alive.

What does it mean? Bayern drop points again

Having put Bayer Leverkusen and Viktoria Plzen to the sword in the past week, Bayern looked to be a different animal after the international break and appeared good value for their lead against Dortmund.

Questions will be asked about the late capitulation of Nagelsmann's side, particularly the poor discipline that saw Coman given his marching orders and invited unnecessary late pressure.

It continues a concerning trend for Bayern in the Bundesliga, with their nine games played so far this season seeing a total of four draws - with only second-bottom Stuttgart (5) sharing the points on more occasions.

Magical Musiala

Jamal Musiala remains a bright spark in an otherwise frustrating season for Bayern, the 19-year-old providing the assist for Goretzka's opener to maintain his considerable influence on their attack.

In 14 matches across all competitions this season, Musiala has registered seven goals and seven assists to total 14 goal contributions in the 2022-23 campaign, already more than in his 40 appearances last term (13).

Misfiring attack

Bayern have scored 25 league goals this season but the absence of Robert Lewandowski, sold to Barcelona in the transfer window, was telling here.

The visitors attempted nine shots at Signal Iduna Park, only three of which were on target, which represents their lowest total from any match in the Bundesliga this season.

What's next?

Both sides are in Champions League action in midweek, Bayern facing Plzen while Dortmund welcome Sevilla to Signal Iduna Park.