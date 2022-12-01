Cameroon vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, December 1: Cameroon will require a famous result against Brazil in their final game of FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G if they are to have any hope of making it into the knockout stage.

For their last game, Brazil could rotate the team with their round of 16 berth already being confirmed. The Selecao will win the group unless Switzerland win with a big goal swing and they lose.

Cameroon on the other hand, having picked up just one point from their first two games, need to win it and hope for either a draw or for Serbia to beat Switzerland by a one-goal margin in the other game in Group G.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Cameroon vs Brazil:

Date: 3rd December 2022

Time: 12:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Cameroon vs Brazil Key Players to Watch:

Cameroon: Bayern attacker Eric Choupo-Moting has been in sensational form for the African giants in this tournament. He scored a goal in the last game and needs to replicate the same if they want to cause any upset against the Latin heavyweights.

Brazil: Manchester United attacker Antony could get a chance in the line-up in place of Vinicius Junior. The right-winger has done well in glimpses coming off the bench and has the potential to be a livewire on the flank against Cameroon.

Cameroon vs Brazil Dream11 Prediction:

Brazil could change the line-up a bit to rest a few players. However, that will not weaken the side. The Selecao will still be a force to be reckoned with and should get a comfortable win against Cameroon.

Cameroon vs Brazil Possible Line Ups:

Cameroon Starting (4-3-3): Devis Epassy; Collins Fai, Nicolas N'Koulou, Jean-Charkes Castelletto, Nouhou Tolo; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Samuel Gouet, Martin Hongla; Bryan Mbeumo, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi.

Brazil Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Eder Militao, Gleison Bremer, Marquinhos, Alex Telles; Fabinho, Bruno Guimaraes; Antony, Richarlison, Gabriel Martinelli.

Cameroon vs Brazil My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Devis Epassy

Defenders: Collins Fai, Marquinhos, Alex Telles

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Vice-Captain), Antony, Samuel Gouet, Martin Hongla

Strikers: Richarlison (Captain), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting