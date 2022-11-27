Cameroon vs Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, November 27: After experiencing disappointment in their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G games, both Cameroon and Serbia will be looking at their next fixture as a chance to get back to the business by securing all three points.

Cameroon lost 1-0 against Switzerland in a well-contested game while Serbia suffered a hurtful 2-0 defeat against Brazil in their opening round match.

A loss next hence, could be a big stumbling block to advancement into the next stage. Serbia as of now look favorite given their squad quality however, Cameroon have produced setbacks earlier, so they might not be a pushover.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Cameroon vs Serbia:

Date: 28th November 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Cameroon vs Serbia Key Players to Watch:

Cameroon: The African giants need more from their attacker to get any result and Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo's form could be the key. The 23-year-old has had a good game in patches against Switzerland and could be key to Cameroon's chances in this game.

Serbia: The Serbians will rely massively on their star attacker Vlahovic who is likely to be their focal point going forward. He hasn't had the best of luck at the opening game coming from the bench. However, he is likely to get a start in the next game and his performance could decide Serbia's fate.

Cameroon vs Serbia Dream11 Prediction:

Serbia possess the greater attacking threat and are fancied to win this one and get their qualification hopes back on track. However, Cameroon also are a squad capable of causing an upset. With both teams looking to see this game as a must-win fixture, the tie could turn out to be a well-contested game.

Cameroon vs Serbia Possible Line Ups:

Cameroon Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Collins Fai, Nicolas Nkoulou, Nicolas Nkoulou, Nouhou Tolo; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Samuel Gouet, Martin Hongla; Bryan Mbeumo, Maxim Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi.

Serbia Starting XI (3-4-2-1): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Strahinja Pavlovic, Milos Veljkovic, Nikola Milenkovic; Andrija Zivkovic, Sasa Lukic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Filip Kostic; Dusan Tadic; Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic

Cameroon vs Serbia My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana

Defenders: Andrija Zivkovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Collins Fai

Midfielders: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Martin Hongla, Sasa Lukic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic (Captain)

Strikers: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic (Vice-Captain)