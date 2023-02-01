Can Cody Gakpo bounce back from his disappointing start to life at Liverpool?

This has been a season to forget for Liverpool so far. The Reds are already out of both League Cup and FA Cup and are also looking increasingly likely to miss out on a Champions League spot. They are set to face Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16.

Jurgen Klopp's side secured the signing of Cody Gakpo in January with the hope of refreshing their season but the Dutchman is yet to showcase his true colours for the Merseyside giants.

The Reds secured the signature of the Netherlands international for a fee between £35 million and £45 million. However, he is yet to score or assist for the Merseyside giants in five appearances across all competitions.

Prior to his move to Liverpool this season, Gakpo scored 13 goals and provided 17 assists in 24 games for PSV Eindhoven this campaign. However, he has been far from effective for Liverpool so far.

Cody Gakpo has made a poor start at Liverpool:

It has been far from an ideal start for Cody Gakpo at Anfield but the situation is far from ideal as well. The Reds have been shambolic in almost every department this campaign and it's never easy for a new arrival to settle seamlessly into a struggling side and that too in the middle of the season.

Also, Gakpo has been mostly used as a false nine by Jurgen Klopp so far which is not his natural position. The Dutchman is a versatile attacker but he is most natural on the left flank. Playing in a new role under a new manager while settling in a new country is never easy and that has been the case with Gakpo.

Liverpool fans must remain patient with the Dutchman who has all the ingredients to succeed at the club and become a superstar in the future. As has been the case with Jurgen Klopp, many newcomers take time to fit in his system. These are tough times for the club and being too harsh on Gakpo would not be the wisest thing.