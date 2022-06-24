Can Fabio Vieira make a difference at Arsenal?

Kolkata, June 24: Arsenal have officially confirmed the signing of Fabio Vieira from FC Porto.

According to reports, the Gunners have signed the attacking midfielder for a fee potentially rising to almost €40 million (£34.26 million).

Many have raised their eyebrows regarding the deal was it has been claimed that despite having a €50million (£42million) release clause in his contract, Arsenal were able to sign Vieira for just £30million up front and £4million in add-ons.

The question is, should they be concerned or happy with the signing of the 22-year-old Portuguese youth international? We would say that they should be happy to get such a versatile and gifted player at a price lesser than his original release clause.

Advertisement Advertisement

Vieira had an impressive season for Porto last time out, scoring seven goals and providing 16 assists in 39 games across all competitions.

The versatile and dynamic midfielder, however, was not a first-team regular under Sergio Conceicao, which is evident from his total number of 1990 minutes played. His lack of playing time at Porto last season is a key reason why many Arsenal fans might be skeptical regarding the deal. However, his output despite not being an automatic starter suggests otherwise.

Vieira is a very talented player with exceptional technical ability and a killer left foot. The 22-year-old will be able to offer Arteta a lot of tactical flexibility with his incredible versatility. He is capable of playing as a number ten, on either flank or even as a central midfielder. Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have been the four options for Arteta last season behind the striker and with Vieira, he will get another option.

Vieira has also scored in many crucial games for Porto last season. He scored against Sporting and Benfica and also caught the eye in the Champions League. Still just 22 years of age, the Portuguese under-21 international has a bright future ahead of himself and should do well at the Emirates in the long run.