How will Jorginho fit in at Arsenal?

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho's move to Arsenal is one of the key stories of a busy deadline day with the London rival agreeing on a £12 million fee.

The Gunners pushed for a move to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo at first however deal collapsed due to Brighton's reluctance to sell the player. Arsenal acted quickly following the setback and signed the 31-year-old instead.

On paper, it does appear like the Premier League leaders have made an unexpected turn. Caicedo plays as a box-to-box midfielder and getting him would indicate investing in a long future. Jorginho's transfer on the other hand is a bit opposite. He is more of a deep-lying playmaker and standing at 31 years of age, is surely progressing on the other side of his career.

The deal unsurprisingly hence has garnered mixed reviews from the fans but looking at both the financial point of view and squad analysis, getting him for the remainder of the season could turn out to be a smart move, especially after Arsenal suffered another setback in midfield with the injury of Mohamed Elneny.

Jorginho will boost the squad's strength as well as bring the needed experience the young team lacks at the moment. With Jorginho on board, Arsenal's title ambitions won't be dashed the way the top-four race was last year if Thomas Partey is forced to miss a few games. He will also help in preserving Partey's health by offering a competitive replacement for Europa League games and Premier League matches against clubs in the middle to bottom third of the table.

Jorginho will take very little time adapting to the new side while acquiring him for just a little fee will ensure that Arsenal can jump into the market once again in the summer with a bigger kitty.

Not only that Arteta could field a team around him in a more dynamic way that will offer a much different profile than Thomas Partey. Arsenal mostly need someone capable of helping sustain attacks and Jorginho has the on-ball ability to do just that.

It's a smart, high-floor, low-ceiling strategy that should provide insurance against unforeseen circumstances without creating any big issues at Emirates. Overall, the signing could serve as a stimulant to the young Arsenal team and it could be a fairytale if he makes a significant impact in helping them over to the finish line in the title battle.