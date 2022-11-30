Canada vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, November 30: Canada and Morocco will lock horns in their final group stage game of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Canada have nothing but pride to play for as they clash against the Atlas Lions while Morocco have everything to play for.

Canada have given a good account of themselves in the World Cup this time around despite losing both their games. They were inspiring against Belgium despite their 1-0 loss but lost 4-1 to Croatia despite taking a very early lead.

Morocco, on the other hand, have turned many heads with his blistering performance in the World Cup. The north African giants contained Croatia to a draw in their first game and did exceptionally well to beat Belgium 2-0.

Morocco can secure their qualification with a win against Canada. Even a draw could be enough if Croatia manage to avoid defeat or loses by more than three goals.

Here is a look at the Canada vs Morocco tie:

Match Date: December 1

Match Time: 8:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Key players to watch out for:

Canada: Alphonso Davies has caught the eye for Canada in the World Cup so far. The Bayern Munich left-back has flourished in an advanced role for his country and will be looking to punish Morocco.

Morocco: Morocco impressed largely against Belgium but their star player Hakim Ziyech was the one to have particularly caught the eye. The Chelsea attacker will be looking to punish Canada.

Dream11 prediction: We predict a 2-0 win for Morocco.

Possible Line Ups:

Canada Starting 11 (3-4-3): Milan Borjan; Alistair Johnston, Steven Vitoria, Kamal Miller; Richie Laryea, Jonathan Osorio, Ismaël Koné, Sam Adekugbe; Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David, Alphonso Davies.

Morocco Starting 11 (4-3-3): Munir Mohamedi; Achraf Hakimi, Nayen Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui; Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal.

My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Munir Mohamedi

Defenders: Steven Vitoria, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Romain Saiss

Midfielders: Alphonso Davies (Vice captain), Hakim Ziyech (Captain), Jonathan Osorio, Sofiane Boufal, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers: Jonathan David, Youssef En-Nesyri